Switch 2 Direct will be "approximately 60 minutes long," about the same length as the Switch 1 presentation which revealed Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and more

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is almost here, and ahead of the stream tomorrow, Nintendo has confirmed that we can expect it to run for around an hour, so make sure you have some snacks at the ready.

In a tweet posted today, 24 hours before the Direct, Nintendo reminds everyone about its imminent plans to break the internet, saying: "Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2 ! The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long."

Previously, we didn't have any confirmation of how long the presentation would run for, but needless to say, this is a chunky one. For what it's worth, the January 2017 Nintendo Switch presentation was also around one hour long – this included details about the console itself (including its release date and price), as well as information about a number of games coming to it, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo hasn't actually confirmed exactly what it's going to show in the Switch 2 Direct, although I'm sure most fans will have their fingers crossed for a similar mix of both hardware details and demonstrations, as well as some new software. The console's reveal trailer already appeared to tease a new Mario Kart game , so who knows, perhaps that'll make an appearance?

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but with such a lengthy runtime, it sounds like we'll be given plenty to be excited about. If you want to catch all the news live, make sure to tune in tomorrow (April 2) at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

