Switch 2 Direct will be "approximately 60 minutes long," about the same length as the Switch 1 presentation which revealed Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and more
Nintendo clearly has a lot to show us
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is almost here, and ahead of the stream tomorrow, Nintendo has confirmed that we can expect it to run for around an hour, so make sure you have some snacks at the ready.
In a tweet posted today, 24 hours before the Direct, Nintendo reminds everyone about its imminent plans to break the internet, saying: "Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2! The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long."
Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2! The #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.Watch it here: https://t.co/Rw1wnp5Xbr pic.twitter.com/eF7jJ2dDxjApril 1, 2025
Previously, we didn't have any confirmation of how long the presentation would run for, but needless to say, this is a chunky one. For what it's worth, the January 2017 Nintendo Switch presentation was also around one hour long – this included details about the console itself (including its release date and price), as well as information about a number of games coming to it, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey.
Nintendo hasn't actually confirmed exactly what it's going to show in the Switch 2 Direct, although I'm sure most fans will have their fingers crossed for a similar mix of both hardware details and demonstrations, as well as some new software. The console's reveal trailer already appeared to tease a new Mario Kart game, so who knows, perhaps that'll make an appearance?
For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but with such a lengthy runtime, it sounds like we'll be given plenty to be excited about. If you want to catch all the news live, make sure to tune in tomorrow (April 2) at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
