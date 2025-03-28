The mysterious button on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con has finally been revealed – it's a C, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what it's for: "Either Community or Connect"

We got a sneak peek of the Nintendo Switch 2 's Joy-Con controller courtesy of the new Nintendo Today app, revealed yesterday during the March Nintendo Direct . The picture shows off the new C button that we've all been eagerly anticipating.

Based on the pictures shared to Bluesky , it sure is a C button. We first got a glimpse of the button during the official reveal of the Switch 2 , and we all thought it was the C button even though it didn't have that letter etched into it like this one does. Turns out we were right.

The C button is a relic from the days of the N64 and GameCube. I'll be honest, when I was a kid it confused me to no end. I could barely play Ocarina of Time because everything was bound to C and I just couldn't work out that the UI was telling me to move the stick in the corresponding direction.

While we still don't know for sure what the button does, people on ResetEra have some ideas. "Calling it now: it's C for either Community or Connect. Kinda like a 'share button," writes one user. "It's for sure the Connect button though," agrees another. Many others are simply replying with the single letter "C." One user writes, "That C button is going to save my life. I just know it," so people are being very normal about the whole thing.

I reckon it'll be some sort of social feature button. Either a chat or connect button, something like that. You click it and it opens a chat window or the community page for the game you're playing, something to encourage multiplayer and making new friends. Whatever it is, we won't know for sure until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week.

In the meantime, check out the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now. You'd better clear that backlog before the Switch 2 comes out.