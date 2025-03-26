A surprise bonus Nintendo Direct is coming a week early: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation"

News
By published

Expect 30 minutes of info on new games for Switch 1

Mario
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A bonus Nintendo Direct is set to land this week ahead of the previously announced Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The March 27 presentation will feature more information about upcoming games for Switch 1, and Nintendo says there will be absolutely no information about the Switch 2 here.

"Tune in on Thursday, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct," Nintendo says in its announcement, "featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation."

7 a.m. PT translates to 10 a.m. ET, or 2 p.m. GMT. Whichever time zone you're in, you'll be able to tune in via Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

The Switch 2 is expected to launch in 2025, but Nintendo's likely to still have a few months to fill with software before the new console is available.

Since the release of the original Switch, Nintendo has released new first-party games on a – more or less – monthly cadence, and following the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition earlier this month, there are no more games with definitive dates on Nintendo's calendar.

In fact, the only first-party upcoming Switch games that have even been announced at this point are Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. While the Pokemon game got a blowout info dump very recently with a vague release window of "late 2025," we're overdue for a new look, and hopefully a more concrete release date, for the long-awaited Metroid sequel.

Some secret, last-minute first-party announcement – maybe those long-rumored Zelda remasters – aren't out of the question, either. Plus, there'll certainly be a few third-party developers eager to show off a few more Switch games before attention fully turns to the successor console.

Here's what you need to know to be ready for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Games
Mario
A surprise bonus Nintendo Direct is coming a week early: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation"
God of War
20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yaya shouting at Tetsuo
How to recruit Yaya in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
How to complete Someone is planning a joyride in Fortnite
A large, muscly bloke eating noodles at a bar while two people point pistols at him from behind in Cyberpunk 2077.
The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer enters into partnership with Pokemon Go owner to create a new game "set within one of CD Projekt's IPs"
Latest in News
Mario
A surprise bonus Nintendo Direct is coming a week early: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation"
God of War
20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
The T6 Power Armor
I'm about to spend over $400 on this iconic T60 Power Armor figurine because "Communism is the very definition of failure"
A large, muscly bloke eating noodles at a bar while two people point pistols at him from behind in Cyberpunk 2077.
The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer enters into partnership with Pokemon Go owner to create a new game "set within one of CD Projekt's IPs"
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
Sorry, Adolescence season 2 isn't happening, despite its 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and record-breaking Netflix audience
More about games
a spacesuit wearing person looks at a cool dinosaur skeleton

No Man's Sky's latest free update lets you live out your childhood dreams of digging up dinosaur bones
God of War

20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge

An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
a spacesuit wearing person looks at a cool dinosaur skeleton
No Man's Sky's latest free update lets you live out your childhood dreams of digging up dinosaur bones
God of War
20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Doctor Who episode &#039;Rose&#039;
20 years after Doctor Who returned to our screens, fans are sharing their favorite moments including from comeback episode Rose
Happy Death Day writer shoots down hopes of a third movie, despite being "ready to go" with the horror sequel: "It was weird"
The T6 Power Armor
I'm about to spend over $400 on this iconic T60 Power Armor figurine because "Communism is the very definition of failure"
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
Sorry, Adolescence season 2 isn't happening, despite its 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and record-breaking Netflix audience
A large, muscly bloke eating noodles at a bar while two people point pistols at him from behind in Cyberpunk 2077.
The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer enters into partnership with Pokemon Go owner to create a new game "set within one of CD Projekt's IPs"
Daredevil looking mean and moody.
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 just nodded to Thanos and the Avengers movies in the most obscure way
The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast assemble
Fantastic Four star says the Marvel movie "will go down in history" for rejuvenating the MCU, "in the same way the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther hit"