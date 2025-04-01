After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate

Capcom vs. SNK 2 is among the most beloved entries in the fighting game canon, and a new translation patch aims to give it the definitive English translation it's always deserved, complete with thousands upon thousands of lines that have never been officially localized.

CVS2 has been officially translated numerous times, but those translations have never included the game's Dreamcast version, which was both the original and arguably definitive home port. But now, a team of retro modders led by Derek Pascarella has released an expansive translation patch for the Dreamcast version, which goes above and beyond with piles of new and never-before-seen content.

(1/9) It is with tremendous pride that I announce our v1.0 release of the English translation patch for "Capcom vs. SNK 2: Millionaire Fighting 2001" on the SEGA Dreamcast!A lot of polish went into this special release, so read on!DOWNLOAD:https://t.co/gndazwsUre pic.twitter.com/QS5iB47tSxMarch 30, 2025

"Firstly, no official Western localization ever saw the ~5,100 post-win quotes fully translated," Pascarella explains on Twitter. "Instead, we got about a seventh of the original text, but heavily watered down (to put it nicely)... UNTIL TODAY! Now, all of this fun dialogue is present and in English!"

On top of that, this patch brings in features from Capcom vs. SNK 2's PS2 version and a brand-new compilation of bonus content, including a variety of newly-translated developer interviews and an optional, 100% completed save file that you can download to your VMU.

You can get a full list of all the changes – or download the patch itself for use on your console or emulator – via Pascarella's GitHub page.

There are numerous ways to play Capcom vs. SNK 2 – including an official version on the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – so this patch isn't exactly saving a lost Japanese classic from utter obscurity in the English-speaking world. But this patch goes so far above and beyond that I think it's high time to plug in the ol' VMU once again.

Don't miss out on any of the best fighting games.