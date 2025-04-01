After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate

News
By published

The team behind this new Capcom vs. SNK 2 translation has gone above and beyond

Capcom vs SNK 2
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom vs. SNK 2 is among the most beloved entries in the fighting game canon, and a new translation patch aims to give it the definitive English translation it's always deserved, complete with thousands upon thousands of lines that have never been officially localized.

CVS2 has been officially translated numerous times, but those translations have never included the game's Dreamcast version, which was both the original and arguably definitive home port. But now, a team of retro modders led by Derek Pascarella has released an expansive translation patch for the Dreamcast version, which goes above and beyond with piles of new and never-before-seen content.

"Firstly, no official Western localization ever saw the ~5,100 post-win quotes fully translated," Pascarella explains on Twitter. "Instead, we got about a seventh of the original text, but heavily watered down (to put it nicely)... UNTIL TODAY! Now, all of this fun dialogue is present and in English!"

On top of that, this patch brings in features from Capcom vs. SNK 2's PS2 version and a brand-new compilation of bonus content, including a variety of newly-translated developer interviews and an optional, 100% completed save file that you can download to your VMU.

You can get a full list of all the changes – or download the patch itself for use on your console or emulator – via Pascarella's GitHub page.

There are numerous ways to play Capcom vs. SNK 2 – including an official version on the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – so this patch isn't exactly saving a lost Japanese classic from utter obscurity in the English-speaking world. But this patch goes so far above and beyond that I think it's high time to plug in the ol' VMU once again.

Don't miss out on any of the best fighting games.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fighting
Tekken 8 fighters

After preserving the AI ghost of a fan's late brother, Tekken 8 boss says it might be a glimpse of the future where you don't "need an opponent who is human that has the exact same skill level"
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Isabelle

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director "can't hope to compete with what doctors do," but he's content to "buff peoples' lives" with games
A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side

Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"
See more latest
Most Popular
A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side
Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot of IronEye wielding a great bow with blue flames in the background
New Elden Ring Nightreign trailer is all about the archer class that wasn't in the beta, and this might be the first FromSoftware game where bows don't suck
Giratina seen in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon Platinum's most obscure feature was a reward seemingly given to just 20 players lucky enough to participate in a complicated limited-time event with a lottery prize
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall officially reaches “extremely British” status as the survival game surpasses 1.5 million players, who’ve collectively sipped 300,000 cups of tea and executed 3.7 million kills with a cricket bat
Halo: Flashpoint the board game in play
Halo: Flashpoint's extensive Spartan Edition board game just got $28 off, while Recon Edition is it's cheapest ever
Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance
Severance star joins Harlan Coben's new Netflix show following the success of Fool Me Once and Missing You
Nintendo Switch 2 with Joy-Con controllers removed at the sides
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time and where to watch the event
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
After just 4 days of inZOI early access, The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to the hyper-realistic life sim
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
The Switch 2 Pro Controller seemingly adds a headphone jack, and that's such a godsend I'm almost willing to forgive Nintendo for being 12 years behind PlayStation and Xbox
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
14 years after the game was released, the cast of A Minecraft Movie think now is the perfect time for the adaptation to hit screens: "There's so many reasons"