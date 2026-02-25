"Completely broken": Square Enix rushes out Final Fantasy 7 patch for the OG JRPG's new Steam version following fan reports of dizzying battle speed and other technical issues

Changes to framerate caused other issues to occur

Promotional art for Final Fantasy 7
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7's latest Steam launch aimed to update the almost 30-year-old JRPG classic, but it's landed a 'Mostly Negative' rating on release for technical issues, most notable of which is the doubled battle speed. This was fixed in a launch-day patch, though players report that other issues remain.

Square Enix announced that a new version of the original Final Fantasy 7 would replace the then-current 2013 PC port. At the time this statement was made, the company didn't clarify what changes the new version would include, but on release, we learned that it would feature autosave, the ability to turn off overworld encounters, and a 'win' button that refills HP, MP, and the Limit Gauge during combat.

George Young
George Young
