"Square Enix, hire us, I'm not joking," says team of Final Fantasy modders who gave Final Fantasy 7 new voice acting and audio, because "we must fix" the JRPG's busted new PC version

A team of Final Fantasy modders are pleading for Square Enix to hire them so they can fix the new Final Fantasy 7 PC re-release.

ICYMI, Square Enix quietly announced a new PC version of Final Fantasy 7 late last month but didn't explain what specifically was different about it. Well, it's now available for purchase on Steam and GOG and the old, 2013 version has been delisted (although you can still play it if you already own it). Anyone with the 2013 version of the game can download the new version for free, but the 2026 edition is officially the only Final Fantasy 7 available to new players on PC.

Unfortunately, Final Fantasy 7 players aren't really vibing with the updated version, as suggested by the "very negative" user reviews on Steam. Complaints are largely related to performance issues, which can be easily patched out – and in fact, a bug that was causing battles to auto-run at double speed has been fixed already – but I think the consensus is that this stuff should've been sorted out before release.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and stay there's almost zero chance Square is going to take Tsunamods up on its offer, but the passion in that team of modders for the Final Fantasy IP is admirable. Thankfully, you can still buy the 2013 version, whose faults at launch have long since been buffed out, on the PlayStation Store, but if you're PC-only and wanting to jump into the original Final Fantasy 7 for the first time, it might be best to wait on a few more updates.

In the meantime, here are the best JRPGs you can play today.

