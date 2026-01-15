Final Fantasy 7 Remake getting God Mode that lets you do 9,999 every hit on all platforms to celebrate long-awaited launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S owners can soon enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and Square Enix is celebrating by making the blockbuster JRPG even more fun. Features that create what is essentially god mode have now been added, giving you extra reason to jump back in if you were already done with the adventure.

Just short of six years since the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 re-imagining landed on PlayStation 4, Xbox and Switch 2 players get to visit Midgar for themselves on January 22. To make the wait more worthwhile, they're getting the upgraded Intergrade version, which improves the already stunning aesthetics and streamlines the loading speeds.

But that’s not all: Streamlined progression is being introduced across all platforms, with the option to keep your MP and HP meters and ATB gauge set to max and land 9,999 on every blow. You can literally go around bonking, slicing, and shooting every enemy and boss to your heart's content. Party time!