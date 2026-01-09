Final Fantasy 7 Remake lead says Barret grew on him during the remake trilogy because "there were limits" to what the devs could do with the character in the original JRPG

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi says Barret grew on him the most during the creation of the remake series.

Speaking to GamerBraves (below), Hamaguchi is asked if there was a character in Final Fantasy 7 who grew on him during the remake, and while he obviously threw out the 'I love all of my children equally' line, saying "all of the characters are special to me," he says that "in terms of the remake series and introducing new facets of the characters," it was none other than Barret Wallace.

The Creative Vision Behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | Naoki Hamaguchi Exclusive Interview - YouTube Watch On

Hamaguchi explains, "In the original Final Fantasy 7, Barret wa