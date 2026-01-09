Final Fantasy 7 Remake lead says Barret grew on him during the remake trilogy because "there were limits" to what the devs could do with the character in the original JRPG
News
By Scott McCrae published
He is the best character in the remake series after all
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi says Barret grew on him the most during the creation of the remake series.
Speaking to GamerBraves (below), Hamaguchi is asked if there was a character in Final Fantasy 7 who grew on him during the remake, and while he obviously threw out the 'I love all of my children equally' line, saying "all of the characters are special to me," he says that "in terms of the remake series and introducing new facets of the characters," it was none other than Barret Wallace.
The Creative Vision Behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | Naoki Hamaguchi Exclusive Interview - YouTube
Hamaguchi explains, "In the original Final Fantasy 7, Barret wa