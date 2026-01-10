Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy director had to consider how much to include from the various spin-offs because devs "didn't just want to make a remake"

Final Fantasy 7 definitely has more spin-offs and peripheral vignettes than any other game in the storied series, by far, and grappling with the decades of additional lore was a major consideration for the developers of the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

The remade trilogy's director, Naoki Hamaguchi, spoke about balancing the jenga tower of new and old stories in an interview with GamerBraves. "Even from members such as creative director [Tetsuya] Nomura and producer [Yoshinori] Kitase, they didn't just want to make a remake," he said. "They wanted to make a story that could include the compilation of the spin-offs and the soul that they have birthed across the years into this new project, and bring a fresh feel to Final Fantasy 7."

"As a compilation of all these new stories that came post the origina