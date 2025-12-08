Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 lead says the Highwind is an important part of the upcoming RPG, and it sounds like Square Enix is close to deciding on a name

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 may not have an official name yet, but its leads are honing in on it, and are set to make their decision by the end of the year.

Speaking in an interview with YouTube content creator Julien Chièze (below), Final Fantasy Remake co-director and Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi confirms that – at the time of the interview – he and Tetsuya Nomura (also co-director on Remake, and creative director of Rebirth) were weighing up two different options for the title.

"Me and Tetsuya Nomura have already narrowed it down to two, within the year we will decide on which one," he explains ( translated by @Genki_JPN via Twitter ). "Within this year it will be set."

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 et Final Fantasy 7 🌟 Guillaume Broche et Naoki Hamaguchi : la Rencontre - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere in the interview, Hamaguchi reveals that an important keyword for Final Fantasy 7 Remake's third and final part is "Highwind" ( thanks again, Genki ) – something he doesn't really elaborate on, but is almost certainly referring to the big ol' airship we already knew was going to play a part in the upcoming RPG . Last year, the lead acknowledged that making FF7 Rebirth's map explorable was important to him, and told The Washington Post : "I definitely want to address the same for what is likely expected from our experience with the Highwind to explore the world."

In addition, Hamaguchi mentions that Square Enix wants to offer a new game experience and scale to players with FF7R Part 3 compared to the previous games, so hopefully, we can look forward to a fresh feeling in the upcoming RPG. At the very least, it should be an even greater experience than Remake and Rebirth, as earlier this year, he noted that producer Yoshinori Kitase had said that releasing the remake in parts has allowed for the devs to take on fan feedback after each installment. As such, Hamaguchi stated : "The third game, again, should be a better experience because we've learned and we know what people want and they like."

Anyway, hopefully the official name of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will signal a proper reveal sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to watch this space for now.

