"It's really fateful" – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director on charting a new course for the JRPG series with a return to Nintendo, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and outdoing AI

Final Fantasy 7 is at a full circle moment. While Square Enix left Nintendo behind in the '90s to chase a more ambitious JRPG powered by Sony's debut console, the industry is now in a much different place as Final Fantasy 7 Remake nears a Switch 2 release.

Technical leaps between consoles now feel more like baby steps. As one former PlayStation boss puts it, "only a dog can hear" the differences between modern machines. Long gone are the days of vast graphical breakthroughs that drummed up excitement as the PS1 gave way to the PS2. Now, the ballooning costs of AAA development increasingly necessitate a multi-platform approach to clinch a return on effort and investment. In a world where 'designing for the dogs' can mean yet more studio layoffs, the smarter way to innovate is to ensure your game has the broadest reach possible.

It's against this very backdrop that Square Enix has restored a stronger multi-platform push of its own. While the developer's backlog has gradually made its way to numerous consoles over the years – Final Fantasy 7, coincidentally, landed on the Switch in 2019 – flagship games are now set to follow a similar ethos of reach over exclusivity. The industry is now in a much different place, indeed.

A turning point

Given the opportunity to talk with Final Fantasy 7 Remake project lead Naoki Hamaguchi ahead of a convention appearance, I ask if these wider industry shifts play their part in the trilogy coming to Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S alongside the likes of PS5 and PC. While Hamaguchi is keen to mention that what makes him "happiest" as a creator is everyone getting to play the games he makes, he acknowledges "trends have changed, times have changed."

"I think now everyone in the industry is realizing people are looking to play games in a lot of different ways," Hamaguchi says through a translator. "A lot more people want to play on different hardware in different styles, and we have to accommodate that and work towards allowing those options and those choices.

"I think in some ways, it's kind of fated. The original Final Fantasy 7 was the turning point from Final Fantasy being on Nintendo hardware, and then we switched platforms to go with what was big at the time, with the PlayStation hardware. It's really fateful, and it's really interesting that Final Fantasy 7, the very same game, in a lot ways, the remake, is now leading the way on the new change, which is going towards a much more even and balanced multi-platform release strategy."

A new approach, however, means new challenges. The lower memory of the Xbox Series S has proven a hurdle to numerous developers, and you have to account for how the Switch 2 will handle games both when handheld and docked. For Hamaguchi, these sorts of challenges "have always existed" with multi-platform development and are "not going away" any time soon. Thankfully, getting his start in the industry as an engineer has helped him clear those hurdles.

Meanwhile, other questions are less about whether you can pull something off and more about whether you should. Nintendo's Switch 2 game-key cards have paved the way for bigger AAA games to land on the console, though they're not without their critics from a preservation standpoint, as they only contain a key to download a game's data rather than the data itself. For Hamaguchi, however, it's all "part of a larger trend that we can't avoid."

"You see this on PlayStation, see this on Xbox, definitely on Steam," he says. "Physical media is becoming less and less part of the industry. Obviously, it's not going to go away immediately."

Hamaguchi goes on to share that the change from physical to digital will likely be slower on the Switch 2 as fans "very much value what's good about physical media." From a creator's perspective, however, the game-key card offers "opportunities" to get games on the Switch 2 that might have been too big otherwise.