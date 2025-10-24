Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says "however much AI might try and intrude and take part in the creative side of things," his team would want to be "good enough creators" that "we could do better than AI"

News
By published

Naoki Hamaguchi says that using AI for the creative side of development is "not something that I could really go ahead with"

Cloud as a Moogle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi says the emerging trend of AI in game development is currently "not something that I could really go ahead with" on a personal level. That, and, as much as AI "might try and intrude and take part in the creative side of things," he'd like to think his team can "do better than AI," anyway.

As part of a wide-ranging interview with GamesRadar+ that we'll publish more of in the coming days and beyond, we spoke to Hamaguchi about the current state of the industry alongside the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project. As part of that, I asked for his thoughts on the current conversations swirling around the use of AI in game development and whether his team is using it.

To start, Hamaguchi makes it clear that Square Enix currently has no "set-down policies or rules" on AI – whether it should be used, how it should be used, and so on. Giving his own take on the chatter, though, he says that "the use of AI on the creative side of game development, certainly at the moment, is not something that I could really go ahead with."

See more PC Gaming News
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.