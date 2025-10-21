Square Enix is "actively considering" Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 DLC, Naoki Hamaguchi says, or maybe even another installment entirely: "Things are really up in the air"

Can you get too much of a good thing? That's the question Square Enix is asking when it comes to the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy. As we head toward the third and final part, both additional DLC and a whole other game are on the table according to director Naoki Hamaguchi, for when the main narrative is all wrapped up.

The first part of the epic redux of Cloud's quest to stop Sephiroth from destroying the planet is just about to make its way on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, with the second not far behind. Meanwhile, the last installment is in development, though currently without a release window.

After that? Well, nothing is set in stone, but Hamaguchi has commented that more could very well become a reality. "Once we release the third installment, there is the possibility of having a DLC for that [game]," he tells wccftech.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – Release Date Announcement – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

He mentions extra content was part of the plan for Rebirth, but then they realized the priority should be getting all three games out, before they think about any extras. If an idea is good enough for DLC, why shouldn’t it be good enough to be included in the next game?

The big factor then, as he sees it, will be how the franchise sits culturally by that point. Going back to Final Fantasy 7 has brought back many lapsed fans and created more than a few new ones, and Square Enix will want to capitalize on all that attention.

"With the conclusion of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, there's probably going to be a much wider audience for Final Fantasy as a whole," he states. "Whether we bring another new DLC or a full title, that’s something we are actively considering."

Queen's Blood is suggested as a possibility, and Hamaguchi minimizes the likelihood of that, but specifies "things are really up in the air" at the moment. We've had plenty of FF7 spin-offs already, including the Vincent-centered Dirge of Cerberus. Doing more to carry on the aesthetic and narrative qualities of the remake trilogy only makes sense. Yuffie and Nanaki are easy candidates to lead something, but then what about a shooter starring Barrett? Or a scrolling beat-'em-up with him and Tifa?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm getting ahead of myself, but there are appealing prospects here. We do need to see what the lay of the land is after the trilogy-ender, though. First, Cloud does Omnislash, then whatever comes after, I'll be ready.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director thinks "Nintendo will put more effort into popularizing" the Switch 2's controversial game key cards, which he calls "a really amazing new idea."