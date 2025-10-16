Hideo Kojima thinks "of AI as more of a friend," but one he'd only let "handle the tedious tasks" of development "that would lower cost and cut down on time"

Hideo Kojima has shared his thoughts on the use of AI in game development, stating that he views it as a companion rather than a means to create.

At the moment, hearing AI immediately evokes the worst, with garbage artwork, videos, and voice-overs flooding every social media platform. Games aren't exempt either, as low-quality slop, usually ripping off a far more popular game, floods Steam, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop. With all the absolute trash, it's easy to forget that we could be using AI technology for things that are actually useful instead of making Peter Griffin sing a Taylor Swift song for a TikTok.

Hideo Kojima spoke to Wired about his views on AI. "A lot of people use AI in creative work to come up with ideas, but I think of AI as more of a friend," Kojima says. Rather than using generative AI, "I would lead the creative part and use AI to boost efficiency." Kojima explains, "I'd like AI to handle the tedious tasks that would lower cost and cut down on time. It's more like co-creating with AI instead of just using it."

Effectively, Kojima is advocating for AI use in places it would actually be useful, speeding up development by allowing AI to make the process more efficient as opposed to creating mass amounts of generative AI slop to create ideas, voice performances, artwork, and other assets. So thankfully, with Kojima calling AI his friend, we don't need to worry about the upcoming Hideo Kojima games being filled with trash, given that AI cannot create good art, but they may come out a bit quicker.

Hideo Kojima says Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding wouldn't exist without the Osaka World's Fair he attended 55 years ago.