Square Enix's multiplatform plan is already working, but it still wants to follow up a Dragon Quest roguelike and Dissidia Final Fantasy with more mobile games based on "major IPs" and "automate 70% of QA" with AI

News
By published

The house of Final Fantasy wants to "establish a competitive advantage in game development" with AI tech

Sephiroth walks through the fire in FF7 Remake
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix's latest update on its three-year business "reboot" has shed light on the company's future plans, so expect more multiplatform releases and mobile games based on the publisher's biggest brands, plus a push for AI behind the scenes.

The Final Fantasy publisher made its financial 'Progress Report' public earlier today, where it doubled down on AI adoption, writing that it's "promoting AI utilization" in its Japan-set offices. Square is also working with the Matsuo Laboratory to improve on the tech as it relates to gaming, with the end goal being to "automate 70% of QA and debugging tasks in game development by the end of 2027" and "establish a competitive advantage in game development."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.