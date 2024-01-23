The Nier mobile game is going offline after 2.5 years, with a final chapter launching in March

Nier Reincarnation shuts down for good in a few months.

Earlier today, January 23, developer Applibot announced that Nier Reincarnation will shut down on April 29 at 10pm PT/April 30 at 1am ET. At this point, no further updates will release for Nier Reincarnation, although Applibot hasn't explicitly stated if it'll be removed from iOS and Android app stores.

Either way, the final major update for Nier Reincarnation will launch approximately one month prior to the shutdown on March 28. This update, called 'The People and the World Act 3: Transmigration,' will effectively round out the overarching story of the Nier mobile game.

"We regret to inform you that NieR Re[in]carnation will be ending service with the conclusion of The People and the World," Applibot says. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our players for your patronage over the 2.5 years since we launched on July 28, 2021."

Nier Reincarnation was, and remains, Nier's only mobile release to date. Effectively functioning as an RPG, the game also features gacha mechanics for obtaining items like new weapons, as well as new costumes for in-game characters, all of which were original and unique to Nier Reincarnation.

Although Applibot was the developer of Nier Reincarnation, series lead Yoko Taro assisted as creative director of the mobile game, and series producer Yosuke Saito and composer Keiichi Okabe also worked on the title. This is actually the second PlatinumGames mobile title to be delisted and shut down over the past few months - World of Demons was taken off storefronts on January 17, and will shut down for good early next month on February 1.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at all the new releases over the coming few months.