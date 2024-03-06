"Key elements" of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 are already coming together thanks to all the world-building in Rebirth

We've barely had enough time to properly sink our teeth into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , but one of its directors has already confirmed that a good chunk of work on the third and final part of the Remake trilogy is already complete.

In a new interview with The Washington Post , co-director Naoki Hamaguchi reveals this is down to the world construction that's already been completed in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Of course, the next installment in the trilogy isn't done yet, but Hamaguchi is currently working on a game design document for the third game which includes the finale's "key elements," according to the interview.

Even though Rebirth's existing world construction has been helpful, it's also been noted that the third game's world needs to be rebuilt so that it can work with the Highwind. In the original Final Fantasy 7, the iconic airship was used as a fancy form of transport that could land on the overworld's plains. Keeping in mind that making Rebirth's map explorable was an important part of making the Remake trilogy for Hamaguchi, he says: "I definitely want to address the same for what is likely expected from our experience with the Highwind to explore the world."

At the time of writing, it's still not known when the final part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will be released. However, last month, Hamaguchi noted that the third part was "in the same situation today" as Rebirth was when development on Remake was wrapped up. While there was a four-year gap between the first two parts, it remains to be seen if the third one takes the same amount of time.