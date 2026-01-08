Final Fantasy 7 Remake lead says he and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director agree "games are meant to be diverse": "Both action games and turn-based games should evolve for the better"

Players are spoilt for choice when it comes to large scale JRPGs at the moment. In the last couple of years alone, we've had Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Digimon Time Stranger among a selection of quality remakes and such. Those first two are particularly notable, given they represent contrasting aspects of the industry, but lead developers on both believe that they're a net positive for the medium.

Naoki Hamaguchi, a director on the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, recalls speaking to Guillaume Broche, the director of Clair Obscur, about their relative releases in an interview with GamerBraves (below). "When we were talking, we were like, 'Games are meant to be diverse,'" Hamaguchi says. "Rather than saying Clair Obscur or Final Fantasy, why not Clair Obscur and Final Fantasy."

The subject came up as the two games inspired discussion about action RPGs versus turn-based, as well as conversations about AA projects compared to AAA. Clair Obscur sits within the former threshold, as the debut release from Sandfall Entertainment, who operated largely as an independent studio, whereas Rebirth comes from Square Enix, a large, multi-faceted corporation.