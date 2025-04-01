Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time and where to watch the event

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is nearly here, so we're kicking off the countdown to our best look at the new console yet.

Back in January, Nintendo unveiled just enough of the Switch's successor (officially named the Switch 2) to keep us chatting and speculating until now – from an extra USB-C port to a mysterious new button. We also got a look at a new Mario Kart game, though I imagine we'll see plenty of upcoming Switch 2 games to add to the list soon.

While all of that has been exciting, we've largely been left to wait to see more. Last week's Nintendo Direct did offer some crumbs regarding Switch 2 Edition games and the like, though the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct should be where everything is made all the clearer.

With all of that in mind, you can see why we're excited. It wouldn't do to not be prepared, though, so here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct start time and how you can watch the stream.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct time

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 02.04.2025 - YouTube Watch On

As per Nintendo tradition, the showcase will be rather early when April 2 rolls around if you're over in the PT or ET timezones so you'll want to set an alarm – or two. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch 2 Direct will last up to 60 minutes, so bring some snacks if you don't want to miss a beat.

Here's the list of all the time zones and start times for the big Switch 2 Direct:

6am PT

9am ET

2pm BST

3pm CEST

Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can watch the Switch 2 Direct on Nintendo's official YouTube channel when the time comes. As ever, a countdown will likely kick off before the event goes live, so turn up early to ensure you don't miss anything. We've linked the video above, so you don't need to go too far to find it.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live? All the latest rumors are right at that link.