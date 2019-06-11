Square Enix E3 2019 Recap: Best of Square Enix at E3 2019

The Square Enix E3 2019 presentation at E3 2019 had a lot of stuff we already knew about, but the new footage we got to see for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the big debut of Marvel's Avengers made it all worth it. And if you're big on JRPGs, there was a ton of stuff to take in. Here are all the E3 2019 games and new announcements that Square Enix had at its show, with the biggest announcements first. Read up if you missed the show, then be sure to check back for all the other presentations in the E3 2019 schedule .

Marvel's Avengers is a live-service multiplayer game coming in May 2020

Crystal Dynamics' take on Marvel's Avengers has been under wraps for a while now, and we finally got our first good look through a series of cinematic trailers and cutscene snippets. The core heroes you can play as are Iron Man (played by Nolan North), Captain America (Jeff Schine), Thor (Travis Willingham), Black Widow (Laura Bailey), and Bruce Banner / The Hulk (Troy Baker). Captain America seemingly dies (but eventually comes back?) during an attack on San Francisco that results in the destruction of the Golden Gate Bridge, a calamity that would come to be known as A-Day. It looks like the story picks up after a five year time skip from there, but the storyline is independent of the MCU and Avengers: Endgame .

Interestingly, the rumors of a Destiny-style live-service game turned out to be spot on. Marvel's Avengers can be played in teams of up to four players online, with "multiple years of content" planned beyond release. That includes additional heroes, like the briefly teased Hank Pym / Ant-Man, and every new hero will be free to all. Marvel's Avengers is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020, with special treatment for PS4 players in the form of early beta access and "unique benefits to be revealed."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake shows off tons of gameplay - and a first look at Tifa

We finally got a Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date last night: March 3, 2020. Square Enix also brought an extensive amount of new Final Fantasy 7 Remake combat gameplay to its presentation, with a focus on Cloud and Barret going up against the iconic Scorpion Sentinel boss from very early in the story. Cloud and Barret had to take cover to avoid its deadly lasers, and move constantly to evade sweeping attacks. They also cursed more than a few times, which was weird to hear. Later, we got our first look at Tifa, who pulled off some sweet melee combos in real-time battles. If you pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Remake before its March 3, 2020 release date, you'll get some Summon Materia DLC as a bonus.

Outriders features three-player co-op survival on a hostile alien planet

After a vague pre-E3 teaser , we got a proper look at Outriders , a new shooter from Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly. The cinematic trailer showed off plenty of horrifying sights that await you in this "dark, modern shooter," which is filled which creepy monsters and some very ornate guns to shoot them with. Outriders will be a co-op shooter for one to three players, with drop-in / drop-out multiplayer. It'll be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Summer 2020.

More announcements: