Ubisoft E3 2019 Recap: Best of Ubisoft at E3 2019

The Ubisoft E3 2019 presentation at E3 2019 featured quite the eclectic mix, from live music to TV show trailers, surprise reveals to confirmed leaks. But the highlight has to be elderly women killing armed guards. Here are all the E3 2019 games and announcements Ubisoft brought to the show, ordered by importance. Read up if you missed the show, then be sure to check back for all the other presentations in the E3 2019 schedule .

Watch Dogs Legion lets you play as anyone (including grannies with guns)

The game formerly known as Watch Dogs 3 is Watch Dogs Legion , taking place in a near-future London that's become a drone-filled, cyberpunk surveillance state plagued by extremists and organized crime. In some extensive alpha gameplay footage, we got to see how the player will switch between characters who have joined the DedSec resistance forces, and are all subject to permadeath. The highlight of the demo had to be Helen, a retired assassin who looks to be in her 80s, siccing a spider drone on armed guards and blasting people in the face (albeit slowly) with her pistol. No-one ever suspects the tech-savvy granny. Watch Dogs Legion launches March 6, 2020.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint shows off Bernthal, a beta, and... the Terminator?

Jon Bernthal appeared on stage with his adorable dog Bam Bam to talk up Ghost Recon Breakpoint , in which he plays the leader of the villainous Wolves factions who want to exterminate the Ghosts. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is bringing back AI teammates to assist anyone who prefers to play solo, and a Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta will start on September 5 before the game launches on October 4, which you can sign up for now at ghostrecon.com . Also, the Terminator franchise is somehow involved - its second cameo of E3 2019 after the Gears 5 crossover.

The Division 2 outlines the three upcoming Episodes expanding its world

The Division 2 is getting three Episodes' worth of additions as part of its Year 1 content plan, and all three were detailed during Ubisoft's show. Episode 1, coming in July, features new main missions and the ability to explore beyond the bounds of Washington, D.C., with landmarks including a presidential compound in the woodlands and the Washington National Zoo. Episode 2 debuts this Fall, as you take back the Pentagon from the Black Tusk faction in an 8-player raid. Episode 3, set for early 2020, takes place on Coney Island, as you hunt for "someone you used to call brother." Ubisoft also quickly announced that The Division movie, starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, is coming to Netflix, though no release date was given.

Roller Champions is Ubisoft's answer to Rocket League

Ubisoft's roller derby game, Roller Champions , had leaked before E3, but our first official look at it was quite appealing indeed. This PvP multiplayer sports game has to two teams vying for a ball, hoping to make three hoops around a track while doding the competition so they can slam dunk it into a goal. Everyone can download the Roller Champions E3 demo on UPlay for PC right now, with the alpha demo running from June 10 -14. See you on the track.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a PvE, co-op battle against mutated horrors

Another pre-E3 leak, Rainbow Six Quarantine is a full-on game expanded from a great limited-time PvE mode that graced Rainbow Six Siege. It stars the same Operatives, only now they're fighting in 3-player, co-op team in a tactical fight against legions of infected. Rainbow Six Quarantine will launch sometime in Early 2020.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a mobile RPG crossover of your favorite operatives

Here's one out of left field: Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a free-to-play mobile RPG starring the many memorable characters who made their mark on the Clancyverse. We got to see team-ups between Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell, Montagne and Caveira from Rainbow Six,Nomad from Ghost Recon, and Megan from The Division, with plenty more characters available. It's coming to iOS and Android, and though no release date has been set, you can get Walker from Ghost Recon Breakpoint by pre-registering on the official site .

UPlay+ is a new subscription service for PC

Ubisoft is doing its own game pass subscription program with UPlay+ , coming to PC this September. For $14.99 a month, you'll get access to 100+ games and counting, including premium editions with all the DLC and early access to newer games. Whether you want to play classics like Prince of Persia and the original Beyond Good & Evil or want to jump in Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion ASAP, it sounds like a pretty good deal. After UPlay+ launches this September, it'll be making its way to Google Stadia in 2020.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney has a new show spoofing game developers

Ubisoft's is getting in on the TV show business, and its first live-action show is Mythic Quest - Raven's Banquet, starring Rob McElhenney as egotistical game developer Ian Grimm. McElhenney, who created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and plays the lovably dopey Mac), developed the show alongside Charlie Day and Megan Ganz for Apple TV Plus. It follows work on a made-up MMO that looks like a cross between World of Warcraft and For Honor, which is just an opportunity for Grimm to wax poetic about the importance of games. Ubisoft hasn't set a release date yet, but the Apple TV Plus platform launches this fall.

Gods & Monsters is the next game from the creators of Assassin's Creed Odyssey

This was a pretty vague teaser, but Ubisoft Yves Guillemot sure seems excited for Gods & Monsters , from the makers of Assassin's Creed Odyssey . The teaser showed off a lovely, painterly art style, and a fierce warrior fighting a giant man-bat-thing. That's all we get for now, but we should hear more soon, as the Gods & Monsters release date is set for February 25, 2020.

More announcements: