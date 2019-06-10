Ubisoft launches its own PC subscription service, UPlay+

It's definitely the year of subscription services, and Ubisoft is the latest to announce an EA Access-style offering known as Uplay+. Available exclusively on PC, but also Google Stadia when it arrives in November, Uplay+ will launch on September 3, offering gamers over 100 Ubisoft PC titles for one low price of $14.99 a month. Anyone who signs up between now and August 15 will also get free access from September 3 - 30.

"More players are in the digital ecosystem than ever before, and a digital subscription is one of the easiest ways for players to access content," says Brenda Panagrossi, VP of platform and product management. "With Uplay+, players will have unlimited access to our large catalog of games for the first time."

Not only will subscribers have access to over 100 titles right now, but they'll also have access to upcoming games like Watch Dogs Legion and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. You'll be included in all betas, early access programs and similar offers too.

"The value of Uplay+ is that you not only get access to our upcoming releases, but you also get access to the premium editions, which includes all additional content for the game," says Panagrossi. "For example, the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition is a $120 value, and Uplay+ subscribers will have access to it as part of their subscription. If you add up the value of all the premium editions of our new releases over the course of a year, the total value is well above the $14.99 per month price of Uplay+."

You can download all the games you fancy from your Uplay+ subscription directly to your PC too, meaning you can go offline for any supported games too. Plus, you can cancel your Uplay+ subscription at any point. Bonus.