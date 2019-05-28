Roller Champions, Ubisoft's answer to Rocket League, is your next leaked game of E3 2019

The E3 2019 schedule is about to begin and, like clockwork, Ubisoft's planned slate of big reveals for the E3 2019 are leaking like rushing water through an industrial sieve. Watch Dogs 3 has been all but confirmed, and there's rumours of a new Assassin's Creed game, while details of an unexpected new IP from the publisher have also surfaced over the weekend.

Originating via ResEtera, several screenshots of a game called Roller Champions have made their way online, alongside raw footage of its various maps and environments. From what we can tell, Roller Champions appears to be a sports action game that's one part roller derby and two parts Rocket League, Psyonix's hugely popular game of car football.

The leak reveals that Roller Champions is set to release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (though no specific launch window can be spotted so far), while revealed menu options for Quick Play, Ranked, and Custom matches confirm that the game will have an online focus, with potentially no options for local play or a singleplayer campaign.

While Ubisoft is definitely behind Roller Champions as a publisher, the surfaced images don't specify the exact development studio, but you can no doubt expect to hear more from the game in just under two week's time at the company's E3 2019 press conference. Here's hoping Ubisoft still manages to surprise us during its annual show, in spite of everything that's come out so far.

