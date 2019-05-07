Those Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok screenshots are fake, but the other details have us thirsting for Vikings

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey blew everyone away with its new RPG angle, so when it comes to the next title in the long-running open world series, our hopes are soaring higher than Ikaros himself.

A little while ago, some supposedly-real screenshots of the upcoming project were leaked but, upon closer inspection, the good people of ResetEra have deemed them to be fake, as the assets are proven to have come from the Unity engine. Boo. But, nevertheless, the (also fake) details that came along with the screenshots still have us thirsting for the next Assassin’s Creed to focus on the glorious world of Vikings.

Credit: Ubisoft

Some of the other leaks mentions in the now-debunked thread included a cross-gen release, the main character being allied to the legendary Ragnar Lodbrok and helping him build his Great Heathen Army (Norse fighters from different Scandinavian countries who unified to invade and pillage England in ye olden times), and the fact that you’d eventually find Mjolnir, presumably an Isu artefact. So we know that this is all made up, but c’mon, doesn’t that sound damned cool?

Norse mythology is definitely seeing a resurgence in popularity right now, with God of War and Thor: Ragnarok kicking off the trend in games and cinema respectively. People suspect that the next Assassin’s Creed game might follow in its Norse footsteps as a poster was spotted in The Division 2 that showed a Viking holding what looks like an Isu artefact , and I for one am crossing every finger and toe that the prediction comes true.