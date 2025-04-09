The most important Monster Hunter Wilds event quest yet lets you wear the fan-favorite "baby Pukei-Pukei" like a little hat, and I need it right now
Just look at it
Following Capcom's release of its long-awaited first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds, a new limited-time event quest has arrived – and it marks the unexpected return of the so-called "baby Pukei-Pukei," an adorable little bird players can now wear as head armor.
The cute creature first went viral back in 2024 when fans learned what they called the baby Pukei-Pukei was actually just a regular old bird, much to the community's dismay. That very same bird is back in the limelight now, however, and it's returning as so much more thanks to Monster Hunter Wilds' latest limited-time event quest: "When Do Quematrice Sing?" From now until April 22 (or April 23, if going by BST), the small beast is obtainable as head armor.
Capcom reveals the quest and its precious award in a recent online post, jokingly calling it the "baby Pukei-Pukei" before correcting itself and unveiling the "Amstrigian α head armor." Attached to the studio's announcement is a screenshot of the armor as it appears in-game on characters' heads – a chunky owl-like bird perched upon a hunter, its mouth open to form what might just be the cutest smile ever debuted in any video game.
📜 EVENT QUEST 📜 OBTAIN the cutest B̶A̶B̶Y̶ ̶P̶U̶ Amstrigian α head armor by completing the Event Quest: When Do Quematrice Sing? Available until April 22, 4:59pm PT / April 23, 00:59 BST. pic.twitter.com/LDdpE148QrApril 9, 2025
Unsurprisingly, fans are already obsessed (it's me, I'm fans). "Say less," reads one comment on Capcom's post. "GIMMIE," exclaims another player. The excitement doesn't end with the baby Pukei-Pukei, either – the first major milestone on Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap was also recently reached with the arrival of the hotly anticipated Title Update 1. There's plenty more yet to come, too, including "balance changes" and the game's first seasonal event.
Our own Monster Hunter Wilds review praises the action RPG for its combat, narrative, and "diverse roster of new and old monsters" – and it seems as though it's set to only get better as time goes on.
After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.
