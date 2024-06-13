Monster Hunter Wilds fans in shambles to learn the beloved 'baby Pukei-Pukei' they would "die for" is actually just a regular old bird: "My wife just said she is no longer interested"

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are aghast to discover that what they thought to be a baby Pukei-Pukei in Capcom's new game is actually just a bird.

Last month, when Monster Hunter Wilds rolled out its huge new trailer, eagle-eyed fans spotted what they suspected might be a baby Pukei-Pukei. You can see the source of the rampant speculation just below, in a screenshot from the trailer that does admittedly make a pretty compelling case for the baby version of the storied Monster Hunter creature.

THERES A BABY PUKEI-PUKEI IN THE MONSTER HUNTER WILDS TRAILER pic.twitter.com/2qm41v7eyoMay 30, 2024

Fans quickly went into overdrive for the baby Pukei-Pukei, coming up with lovely fanart for the new creature, like the one just below. Monster Hunter fans far and wide were ready to pledge themselves to the baby Pukei-Pukei without a second's hesitation - including without stopping to wonder if the new variant of the monster was actually real or not.

It turns out that, sadly, the baby Pukei-Pukei is not a baby Pukei-Pukei after all. "I must sadly report that everyone's favorite baby Pukei-Pukei was actually an unrelated bird after closer inspection," reads RPG Site's recent preview for Monster Hunter Wilds, as part of Summer Game Fest 2024. That firmly puts the nail in the coffin of that fervent speculation.

Over on Reddit, Monster Hunter fans aren't taking the news well. You can see a sample of some of the reactions just below, as well as one fan who says, "My wife just said she is no longer interested in playing the game with me. Thanks Capcom!" Damn, that's a tough blow for Capcom to take.

