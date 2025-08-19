The best part of Ghost of Tsushima is back: Sony confirms Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC is coming next year with 4 classes and new co-op missions

Sucker Punch has confirmed that Ghost of Yotei will be getting its own iteration of the Legends co-op multiplayer expansion next year.

One of the best things about 2020's Ghost of Tsushima was the surprise drop of the Legends expansion that added a co-op multiplayer game onto it for free. And thankfully, Sucker Punch isn't going to let us down as a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 confirms that Ghost of Yotei will be getting the same treatment with the straightforward title of "Ghost of Yotei Legends," which is set to launch as free post-release content in 2026.

Ghost of Yōtei - "Song of Vengeance" Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

After the announcement, Sony released a post on the PlayStation blog from senior communications manager at Sucker Punch Andrew Goldfarb, who went into a bit more detail about the mode.

Goldfarb explains, "Ghost of Yotei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches," which lines up with the original mode in Ghost of Tsushima (although four players in story would've been nice"

Goldfarb revealed "you'll play as one of four character classes," three of which had concept art shown off in the PlayStation Blog post, including Yuki Onna, a ghostly-looking swordswoman based on the Yokai of the same name. Joining them are two Oni: Oni Lord, who looks to be your samurai class, and Oni Grenadier, who is the shoot shoot bang bang class for you Call of Duty heads.

As for the storyline, you'll need to "try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yotei Six," which are the main antagonists from the actual game, with a "variety of enemies" joining them.

While you wait for Ghost of Yotei and some of the other most exciting new games, look through the full Gamescom 2025 schedule and our rundown on how to watch The Future Games Show 2025 for more from this year's event.