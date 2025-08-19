The Outer Worlds 2 shows off its roster of companions and ruins the day of many a RPG fan by immediately saying "no, you can't sleep with them"

Obsidian has shown off its roster of companions for The Outer Worlds 2 but also ruined the majority of RPG fans' days by also confirming that you won't be bedding them.

The Outer Worlds 2 had a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live where Sonic himself Ben Schwartz returned to hint at a "release date now GTA 6 is delayed," seemingly forgetting the release date was confirmed back in June. But thankfully that isn't all Obsidian had planned as it showed off its roster of companions for the game.

The companion list features faces from Auntie's Choice, Earth Directorate and various other factions. Plus you can have a human companion like Niles, or a fancy little robot called Valerie. But unfortunately for some, the trailer dropped some potentially devastating news for RPG fans, "And no, you can't sleep with them."

After Avowed skipped out on the romance options, it looks like The Outer Worlds 2 will be joining it, unless you can romance them without sleeping with them, which I'm sure will not be enough for some.

This is a developing story. More to follow...