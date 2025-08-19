Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is real, and the devs seem keen to wash the bad taste of the last RTS out of everyone's mouths "with classic Dawn of War gameplay"

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is, indeed, real, and set to launch on PC sometime in 2026, as announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. The devs seem keen to put the controversial response to Dawn of War 3 in the rear-view mirror, as the first round of press materials makes repeated reference to returning to the series roots' – a particularly notable effort, since it seems the OG studio behind the series isn't involved here.

"Dawn of War IV returns to the legendary RTS series’ roots with deeply satisfying strategy gameplay and a brutal, expanded Sync Kill system," according to an official rundown of the game. "Take command of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions, including the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut! Fight through 70+ epic campaign missions solo or with a friend as you experience a story crafted by legendary Black Library author John French. Immerse yourself in endlessly replayable modes, including Last Stand and Skirmish, or take the fight to the world with intense multiplayer combat."

The four factions here are the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus, each of which features its own unique selection of Commanders, units, and other unique gameplay abilities. On top of the campaign, there are AI skirmish battles and multiplayer offered in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 configurations.

Last Stand, a "fan-favourite" horde-style survival mode from DOW2, is also making a comeback here, as yet another indication of Dawn of War 4's appeal to longtime series fans. In 2017, Dawn of War 3 pushed many of those fans away with its simplified, MOBA-inspired gameplay, and it looks like Dawn of War 4 is hoping to court those lapsed fans back.

Dawn of War 4 is in development at King Art Games, which previously released the alt-history RTS Iron Harvest to a generally positive reception in 2020. OG series developer Relic Entertainment went independent from Sega in 2024 with help from an external investor (though not without laying off some 40 employees), and recently released a remastered edition of the original Dawn of War. We'll soon find out how King Art's take on the series holds up.

