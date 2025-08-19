Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is coming in 2026 and Matt Berry voicing Bane is something I never knew I needed
He really is the most devious bastard in Gotham Citay
Get ready to "build the legacy," because Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight just got announced at Gamescom.
The new game from TT Games looks to be delivering an epic action-adventure when it launches in 2026, featuring a range of beloved villains from DC's most famous movies and comicbooks.
Not only did we definitely catch a glimpse of Arkham Asylum, the reveal trailer also features The Joker quoting Heath Ledger's most iconic line from The Dark Knight ("Why so serious?"), Penguin zooming away from a Lego block explosion, and Matt Berry putting on his best Tom Hardy impression as Bane. Also, yes, you'll get to get your hands on a Lego Batmobile as you dole out some justice in mean streets of Gotham City.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X platforms.
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.
