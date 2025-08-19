Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is coming in 2026 and Matt Berry voicing Bane is something I never knew I needed

Get ready to "build the legacy," because Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight just got announced at Gamescom.

The new game from TT Games looks to be delivering an epic action-adventure when it launches in 2026, featuring a range of beloved villains from DC's most famous movies and comicbooks.

Not only did we definitely catch a glimpse of Arkham Asylum, the reveal trailer also features The Joker quoting Heath Ledger's most iconic line from The Dark Knight ("Why so serious?"), Penguin zooming away from a Lego block explosion, and Matt Berry putting on his best Tom Hardy impression as Bane. Also, yes, you'll get to get your hands on a Lego Batmobile as you dole out some justice in mean streets of Gotham City.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X platforms.

