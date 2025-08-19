After 21 years and various delays, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 finally gets a solid release date during Gamescom Opening Night Live
The first Bloodlines RPG launched in 2004
Long-awaited sequel Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, developed by Still Wakes the Deep studio The Chinese Room and published by Paradox Interactive, finally has a release date set in stone. It's right around the corner.
Nearly 21 years have passed since the original Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines from Troika Games and Activision launched in 2004, but fans of the RPG are finally within arm's reach of its sequel. The game's leaked release date from earlier this month has turned out to be true after all, as revealed during tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase – lifting the veil on Bloodlines 2's October 21 arrival.
That's right, the previously provided October release window has now been solidified with an actual date, and one that's only a couple of months off, at that. Judging by what the sequel's developers have previously shared, from the attention paid to the game's "quantity of detail over scope" in production to its "vampire romance" and more, there's plenty to look forward to in the new Bloodlines entry – and I, for one, will be doing just that.
But the Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 release date is not the only exciting news to come from today's Opening Night Live – there's plenty more to come, as per the Gamescom 2025 schedule.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a vampire to roleplay in an RPG that's over a decade old before October 21 rolls around.
