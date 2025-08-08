Fool me 6 times, shame on me, but I think this leaked Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date might actually stick

Six years since it was initially announced, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is officially set to launch this October. But without a specific date to latch onto, and with no fewer than six delays hovering over the RPG, you'd be forgiven for doubting that the Bloodlines 2 launch is finally upon us. A new retail leak is suggesting this time might actually be the real deal, however.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set for an October 21, 2025 release date, according to Philippines retailer GameXtreme, as noted in the Bloodlines subreddit. Placeholder retail dates are a dime a dozen, but this one also includes some very real-looking cover art for the game, and it matches with the previously announced October launch window.

The RPG was apparently "done" even when it was delayed earlier this year, with the devs saying that the extra time would allow for additional work on "bug fixing, stability, and performance." I imagine the Bloodlines fans who've been waiting for a sequel since 2004 can survive a little bit longer of a wait for the sequel to be in the best shape it can be.

But with the many rug pulls fans have suffered since Bloodlines 2 was first revealed in 2019, there's reason to be skeptical. The game was supposed to launch in March 2020, then got delayed to later in the year, and then into 2021. By the time it changed developers – and, naturally, got delayed again – it seemed destined to be vaporware, but publisher Paradox eventually committed to a late 2024 launch. Then an early 2025 launch. And now, finally, an October 2025 launch.

Whether this October 21 date specifically is real remains to be seen, but I think we're all eager to see what Bloodlines 2 actually looks like. The original game is often counted among the best RPGs ever made, so the sequel has some very big shoes to fill.

