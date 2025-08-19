Yes, those leaks were true: Black Ops 7 is out this November, it's still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and there's an open beta right around the corner

After enduring a pretty torrid few days of leaks, Activision has finally set the record straight on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The upcoming FPS opted to align its first gameplay reveal at Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2025 with a raucous trailer that gave a first look at the ambitious co-op campaign and its intriguing endgame – a 32-player mode which aims to bring replayability to the once solo mode.

We now know that the Black Ops 7 release date has been locked in for November 14, 2025 – little over a month after the release of Battlefield 6. Unlike EA's multiplayer-focused shooter, which is releasing exclusively on current-generation platforms, Black Ops 7 will have a much wider launch. Activision has confirmed that the game is coming to PC (via Battle.net, Xbox on PC, and Steam), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. It'll also be available through Game Pass Ultimate from day one.

In addition, Activision also announced that a Black Ops 7 beta is coming. It's set to run between October 2-8, with early access granted for those with preorders or eligible Game Pass subscribers.

It's set to be a big year for Call of Duty. This is the first time that we've received back-to-back installments in the Black Ops franchise, although a timeline shift to 2035 should provide ample opportunity for co-developers Treyarch and Raven to push into some new areas. With that November 14 release date just a few short months away, we won't have long to find out for ourselves.

