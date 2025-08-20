When are the Black Ops 7 beta times and dates

The Black Ops 7 beta times have been announced, and they'll be coming in hot at the beginning of October. A total of six days is currently scheduled for players to get their first hands-on with Call of Duty Black Ops 7, with the now-standard Early Access period being followed by an Open Beta that's available to all.



We don't have any information yet on what exactly will be included in the beta, though it's likely we'll get to sample at least a few of the sixteen 6v6 and two 20v20 maps that will be included in multiplayer at launch, while trying out the latest Omnimovement system for fluid maneuverability. If you want to know when this is all happening, then here are the Black Ops 7 beta times and dates to put in your diary.

When are the Black Ops 7 beta times?

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta times are due to be split over two periods as follows:

Early Access Start: Thursday October 2 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST End: Sunday October 5 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (rolling straight into the Open Beta)

Open Beta Start: Sunday October 5 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST End: Wednesday October 8 @ 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST



The initial Early Access period will be restricted to those who pre-order the game in advance, as well as being included with certain types of Game Pass subscription, while the following Open Beta will be available to all players with no eligibility requirements. We've got all of the details on what you need to do to join in our separate how to access the Black Ops 7 beta guide.

When will the Black Ops 7 beta end?

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta is due to end on Wednesday October 8 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, though as always that is subject to change depending on various factors such as server issues. We saw the Battlefield 6 beta times get extended by an additional four hours beyond the originally announced ending, so there's always the possibility of an extension or even a further Black Ops 7 beta session in certain circumstances.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.