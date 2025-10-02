All Black Ops 7 maps in the beta and full launch detailed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch with a whopping 16 multiplayer maps, making it one of the most expansive 6v6 experiences the series has seen in quite some time. The Black Ops 7 maps pool is both an exciting step forward for the series and a reminder of why people love Black Ops so much, bringing new 6v6 maps and returning fan-favorites from classic entries in the series to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Those who access the Black Ops 7 beta will get a small taste of the full game's multiplayer map selection, and there'll be way more in the final release come November. For now, though, these are all the confirmed maps for Black Ops 7, including the ones that are featured in the multiplayer beta.

Speaking of the beta, we've got details of the Black Ops 7 beta times and dates, along with all of the Black Ops 7 rewards you can receive.

Black Ops 7 Beta Maps

There will be six multiplayer maps to test in the Black Ops 7 multiplayer beta, which are as follows:

Cortex (early access and open beta)

(early access and open beta) Exposure (early access and open beta)

(early access and open beta) Imprint (early access and open beta)

(early access and open beta) The Forge (early access and open beta)

(early access and open beta) Blackheart (open beta only)

(open beta only) Toshin (open beta only)

These maps will be rolled out gradually throughout the Black Ops 7 beta period, with the first four playable during the early access period, then Blackheart and Toshin joining the rotation for the open beta.

Cortex

(Image credit: Activision)

Available during both beta periods, Cortex is a cliffside compound for experimental research. The bright colors and strange tech fit Black Ops 7's futuristic vibe, and you can even head outside to use flanking routes that'll give you a leg up over the competition.

Exposure

(Image credit: Activision)

Exposure is a small outdoor map that sticks to Call of Duty's classic three-lane design philosophy. There's only one small building for players to hide in, but there are plenty of flanking opportunities for agile operators who want to swap lanes and get the jump on the enemy team.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Imprint

(Image credit: Activision)

Imprint is a snowy indoor drone manufacturing facility reminiscent of Summit from the original Black Ops. Most of the fighting takes place within the facility itself, but you can sneak outside and find different entrances if your team is getting spawn trapped. Just take care not to slip and fall off the map if you do.

The Forge

(Image credit: Activision)

The Forge is yet another research facility, but it's split into two lanes instead of the usual three. There's a circular arena with rotating walls linking both sides of the facility, and it'll likely end up being a hotly contested zone once players start to learn the map's layout. Visually, it looks a lot like Raid from Black Ops 2. The layout is nothing like Raid, but that classic map is returning in the full release of Black Ops 7, anyway.

Blackheart

(Image credit: Activision)

Blackheart is the map that'll win over the fans of small maps like Nuketown and Hijacked. It's a tiny offshore drilling platform that forces players into close-quarters engagements. When you respawn, you can get back into the action in seconds. There's a surprising amount of verticality on Blackheart to make the most of Black Ops 7's movement mechanics, too.

Toshin

(Image credit: Activision)

Toshin is one of the most visually-striking maps in Black Ops 7. Set in a downtown shopping district with a collapsed monorail occupying the main street, it's a playground for SMGs and shotguns. There are quite a few long sightlines on the outer lanes of this map, however, so you'll still need to stay frosty when crossing the streets.

All Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Maps

In addition to the six beta maps, the full release of Black Ops 7 adds 10 more maps for a total of 16 6v6 maps:

Blackheart (in beta)

(in beta) Cortex (in beta)

(in beta) Exposure (in beta)

(in beta) Imprint (in beta)

(in beta) The Forge (in beta)

(in beta) Toshin (in beta)

(in beta) Colossus

Den

Express

Flagship

Hijacked

Homestead

Paranoia

Raid

Retrieval

Scar

(Image credit: Activision)

Of these maps, three are returning classics from Black Ops 2. Express, Hijacked, and Raid are making their return in Black Ops 7, and more Black Ops 2 maps will likely be added to the pool as the game gets seasonal updates. The first season is already on track to add new maps shortly after launch, and that also includes new Zombies content as well.

Each of Black Ops 7's maps was designed with movement in mind, so you'll see a lot of flanking routes and high ground power positions that you can reach with the new iteration of Omnimovement. Movement speed has been increased across the board, and a wall jump technique has been incorporated into the base moveset.

Despite the movement changes, Black Ops 7's map pool features smaller layouts on average than previous games in the series. Players will be funneled into the same locations, and there'll be less downtime overall.

Black Ops 7's maps are also visually distinct, taking players across the globe to gigantic drone facilities, remote ice caves, and even David Mason's childhood Alaskan cabin on the Homestead map. The bright colors and lighting also make it easier to spot enemies, solving the visibility problems that have popped up in previous Call of Duty entries.

Black Ops 7 Skirmish Maps

Black Ops 7 actually ships with 18 maps at launch, but two of them are exclusively available for 20v20 Skirmish matches.

Skirmish is Black Ops 7's take on Ground War, just not as big. Even though the player count is just 40 players, the bigger maps still allow for vehicles, grappling hooks, and wingsuits to be used during matches. Skirmish matches aren't just deathmatches, so you'll be able to use these new movement mechanics to slip past enemies and capture objectives while they're distracted.

At launch, there will be two 20v20 Skirmish maps in Black Ops 7. Both take place on Avalon, the setting of the upcoming Warzone experience inspired by Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale mode.

(Image credit: Activision)

The first is Mission: Edge, a sprawling urban town with cramped alleyways and tight streets that are perfect for infantry combat. There are still wide-open courtyards and bigger areas for snipers and vehicles, though, so it's not all close-quarters combat.

(Image credit: Activision)

The second Black Ops 7 Skirmish map is Mission: Tide, a coastal compound similar to Warzone's Rebirth Island. There are more opportunities to freely move around on Military Island, but there are still parts of the map that force players into close-range shootouts.

Are you planning to play BLOPS 7 on PC? Then you'll need to know how to enable Black Ops 7 Secure Boot to get it up and running.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.