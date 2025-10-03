The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 guns are in keeping with the theme of this latest instalment, which takes the series back to the future for the first time in years. There's an entire arsenal of advanced weaponry for you to play with, across multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and the co-op campaign.

If you access the Black Ops 7 beta – currently live through October 8 – then you'll get a small taste of the game's suite of weapons. Custom classes are unlocked, so you can go wild in the Gunsmith and create your own unique weapon builds before Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially launches in November.

Not every Black Ops 7 weapon is available during the beta, but a good chunk of the guns are included to be tested right now. Here are all of the Black Ops 7 beta guns, and what you need to know about them.



Check out the Black Ops 7 beta times and dates to see when you can play, and learn about which Black Ops 7 maps are available in the beta and beyond.

Black Ops 7 Beta Weapons List

There are currently 16 Black Ops 7 weapons available in the beta, including:

3 Assault Rifles

3 Submachine Guns

2 Shotguns

1 Light Machine Gun

1 Marksman Rifle

2 Sniper Rifles

2 Pistols

1 Launcher

1 Melee Weapon

Black Ops 7 will boast even more weapons at launch, but these are the guns you can unlock during the beta period. Each of these weapons is fully customizable during the beta once you reach level four in multiplayer.

Black Ops 7 Assault Rifles

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

There are three Black Ops 7 assault rifles in the beta:

M15 Mod 0

MXR-17

Peacekeeper MK1

The M15 Mod 0 is the game's default assault rifle, unlocked at level one and featured in the game's first default class. It's a fully-automatic weapon with well-rounded accuracy, power, and handling. It can be inaccurate at range, however, which is where the MXR-17 comes in with its slower rate of fire and higher precision.



Then there's the Peacekeeper, one of the most popular Call of Duty guns of all time. Returning from Black Ops 2, this assault rifle packs a devastating punch at close range with its rapid fire rate.

Black Ops 7 SMGs

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

There are three Black Ops 7 submachine guns in the beta:

Ryden 45K

Dravec 45

Razor 9mm

The Ryden 45K is the best all-around SMG with a solid balance of firepower, handling, and recoil. It's nothing special, but it'll outperform assault rifles at close range.



If you want something for longer distances, then the Dravec 45's improved stability and accuracy will serve you better. The Razor 9mm exists on the extreme opposite end of the spectrum, with an insanely high fire rate and limited range.

Black Ops 7 Shotguns

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

There are two Black Ops 7 shotguns in the beta:

M10 Breacher

Echo 12

Shotguns are incredibly strong this year with Black Ops 7's new movement mechanics, and these two weapons are perfect examples of this. The M10 Breacher is basically a futuristic SPAS-12. It has a charging mechanic that lets you hold the trigger down for a tighter pellet spread, which can really trip up your opponents at longer distances.



Then there's the Echo 12, a rechambering double barrel shotgun that performs well at long range. It has a really fast fire rate because of its back-to-back shots, and you can dominate lobbies with it as long as you don't miss too many shots and get caught reloading.

Black Ops 7 LMGs

(Image credit: Activision)

There's just one Black Ops 7 light machine gun to test out in the beta:

Mk. 78

The Mk. 78 is your bog standard LMG. It's a belt-fed machine gun with a huge magazine, solid stopping power, and steady accuracy. The only tradeoffs are long reload times and slower handling. LMGs don't fit that well into fast-paced Black Ops 7 matches, but they're really strong on certain maps.

Black Ops 7 Marksman and Sniper Rifles

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

There are two Black Ops 7 sniper rifles and one marksman rifle in the beta:

M8A1

VS Recon

XR-3 Ion

One of the most iconic weapons from Black Ops 2, the M8A1 marksman rifle fires in four-round bursts that leave the barrel unbelievably fast. The cooldown between bursts is a bit slow, though, so you'll lose gunfights if you don't land all four shots. With the right perks and attachment setup, the M8A1 can easily become one of the strongest weapons in the game.



On the sniper side of things, the VS Recon is the default sniper rifle. It's a bolt-action sniper that rechambers surprisingly fast, helping it keep up with Black Ops 7's fast-paced action. Then there's the XR-3 Ion, which mixes things up with a three-round burst. It's highly accurate and the recoil is easy to control, but there's a short delay between bursts.

Black Ops 7 Secondaries

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

There are two Black Ops 7 pistols and a launcher in the secondary category of the beta:

Jager 45

Coda 9

A.R.C. M1

The Jager 45 is the default pistol. It's reliable with a fast fire rate and low recoil, as a sidearm should be. There's also the Coda 9, which is another returning weapon from Black Ops 2 (where it was named the KAP-40). This one is fully automatic, making it more efficient at last-second saves in close-range firefights but less reliable at long distances.



If you need to blow something up, then the A.R.C. M1 has you covered. It's not a traditional rocket launcher. Instead, it's a charged energy beam. It still serves the same purpose as a normal launcher, however, dealing high damage to scorestreaks and enemy vehicles in Skirmish matches.

Black Ops 7 Melee Weapons

(Image credit: Activision)

Melee weapons have their own dedicated category in Black Ops 7, and there's just one to test out during the beta:

Flatline Mk.II

The Flatline is just a standard baton. It'll take out enemies in two swings, and the cooldown between strikes isn't very long.



There's not much to say about the Flatline, but the existence of the melee category means that cooler stuff is coming down the line in Black Ops 7. Black Ops 6 got a power drill, a skateboard, and even the signature weapons of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It's safe to say that Black Ops 7 will continue this tradition, with more wacky melee weapons in post-launch updates.

Do you want to play BLOPS 7 on PC? Then you'll need to know how to enable Black Ops 7 Secure Boot before you can jump into combat.

