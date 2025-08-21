All Black Ops 7 rewards explained

There are plenty of Black Ops 7 rewards available, whether you're pre-ordering the standard edition, investing in the premium Vault Edition, or accessing it via a Game Pass subscription, and some of these can be accessed right now in BLOPS 6 and Warzone. In fact, there are so many different unlocks available depending on how you plan to play Call of Duty Black Ops 7 that it can all feel a bit overwhelming, which is why I'm here to help. Here's a complete breakdown of all the Black Ops 7 benefits, so you'll know in advance what you'll be getting.

What are the Black Ops 7 pre-order rewards?

The main Black Ops 7 pre-order reward that will be of interest to most players is Early Access to the beta, which is taking place at the start of October. The Early Access period provides a three day head start on the Black Ops 7 beta times, before the inevitable surge on the servers once the Open Beta launches that is available to everyone. You may need to redeem a pre-order code for this, and we've got the full lowdown on how to access the Black Ops 7 beta in our separate guide.

The other Black Ops 7 pre-order benefit is immediate access to the Reznov Challenge Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which provides the SOG Reznov Operator Skin as an instant reward and unlocks the following challenges:

Challenge 1: Unlock the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin, by equipping the SOG Reznov Operator Skin then completing one of the following: Get 100 eliminations in Multiplayer Get 1,000 eliminations in Zombies Get 20 eliminations in Warzone

Challenge 2: Unlock the Memory Reznov Operator Skin, by equipping the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin then completing one of the following: Get 200 eliminations in Multiplayer Get 2,000 eliminations in Zombies Get 40 eliminations in Warzone



Both of these pre-order rewards are also available to anyone who will be playing Black Ops 7 on Game Pass, so if you have an active subscription to Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC then you can claim these benefits right now.

What are the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition rewards?

There are a number of Black Ops 7 Vault Edition rewards available to those who pre-order the premium edition of the game, or purchase it after launch. Some of these will be active during the beta period, while all can be used after the full launch in early November. The Black Ops 7 Vault Edition benefits include:

Operator Collection adds the following Operators: Chloe "Karma" Lynch ("Tech Guardian" Skin) Mike Harper ("Warranty Breaker" Skin) T.E.D.D. ("Aether Assembly" Skin) Reaper EWR-3 ("Mind and Metal" Skin)

adds the following Operators: Mastercraft Weapon Collection unlocks the following Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints: "Blank Certainty" Blueprint for the Peacekeeper MK1 (Assault Rifle) "Authorized Destroyed" Blueprint for the Dravec 45 (SMG) "Dire Experiment" Blueprint for the M10 Breacher (Shotgun) "Ballistic Scyth3" Blueprint for the VS RECON (Sniper Rifle) "Shock Blade" Blueprint for the Flatline Mk.II (Melee)

unlocks the following Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints: Ultra GobbleGum Pack including eight different, single-use Ultra GobbleGums with unique in-game effects

including eight different, single-use Ultra GobbleGums with unique in-game effects One Season of BlackCell access

A Permanent Unlock Token to permanently unlock a weapon, Perk, or Equipment that would usually be re-locked each time you Prestige

Check out our hands on preview from Gamescom 2025 to find out how Black Ops 7 is fighting franchise fatigue in the most unexpected of ways with an ambitious co-op adventure which Treyarch believes can "redefine what campaign can be in Call of Duty".

