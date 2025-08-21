Is Black Ops 7 on Game Pass is a reasonable question to ask, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that yes, it is included, given the history of collaboration between Xbox and Call of Duty. The previous three releases (Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Black Ops 6) are all available on Microsoft's subscription service, along with the older Call of Duty WW2, so it makes sense to continue this with the inclusion of Call of Duty Black Ops 7.

Of course, just being part of Game Pass isn't the full answer to this question, as you'll also want to know if this includes any extra benefits above the base version of the game, and if there are any upgrade options available. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 on Game Pass and what will be included with it.

Is Black Ops 7 included on Game Pass?

(Image credit: Activision)

Yes, Black Ops 7 is on Game Pass and will be available Day One. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get full access on Xbox and Xbox PC, while Game Pass PC subscribers will just have access on Xbox PC. Do note that the Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Core plans do not provide access to Black Ops 7.

If you have an active subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate or PC plan then you'll also receive all of the pre-order benefits, which include playing the Early Access period of the Black Ops 7 beta times so you can get a head start on the Open Beta. We've got further details on how to access the Black Ops 7 beta when the time comes in our separate guide.

These benefits also include immediate access to the Reznov Challenge Pack, which can unlock items for Black Ops 6 and Warzone now as well as getting them ready for use in BLOPS 7 at launch. Game Pass subscribers can choose to upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30/£30, and gain access to additional benefits such as the Operator Collection and Mastercraft Weapon Collection. If you want to know more about these bonuses, then we've got a complete breakdown of the benefits in our Black Ops 7 rewards guide.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.