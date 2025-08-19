With "over one million" customization combos, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's second story DLC will turn the RPG into a city builder that looks like the Sims Medieval remake I'll never get

If you ever wanted to see Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 hero Henry of Skalitz's pound some anvils and do almost nothing else, the RPG's newest story DLC has you covered.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Legacy of the Forge expansion was just given another showing at Gamescom, confirming that the second DLC is set to come to Warhorse's epic tale on September 9.

Legacy of the Forge will offer up an array of creative base-building tools that makes KCD2 look more like a city-builder than one of the best RPGs. In the DLC, we'll see Henry return to his hometown and be put in charge of running his very own smithy as the new owner of Kuttenberg's old forge, creating bespoke, opulent pieces worthy of only the finest of knights – and fixing up his own private pad while he's at it.

The latest trailer shows off an array of exterior and interior design tools we'll soon have at our fingertips, and we'll be able to do anything from rebuilding Henry's ramshackle private living quarters to returning the burned-down forge to its former glory.

We'll also get to redecorate everything with "over one million" customization combinations at our disposal, and I can't wait to give Henry the lavish bedchambers he so desperately deserves. In true Kingdom Come style, though, how we choose to decorate the forge will have a direct impact on other gameplay areas. Because this game needs consequences for everything, duh.

On top of all of this, we'll also learn more about Henry's family history, including the revelation that his father had once been a master blacksmith himself, but I'll leave that to you to discover in September.

I, for one, am completely hyped. In a game renowned for its hyper-authentic historical realism, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - Legacy of the Forge looks like it's about to scratch just about every itch for a rustic city builder I could have. This is welcome news, since Manor Lords is still in Early Access (check out my Early Access review for more) and The Sims Medieval came out more than a decade ago.

