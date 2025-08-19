New Bloober game trailer at Gamescom seems to include a secret Silent Hill 2 cameo, unless I'm as confused as James Sunderland

Bloober's gooey upcoming survival horror game Cronos: The New Dawn got a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 that shows off some of its infected enemies, lonely kitty cats, and – I'm sure this guy hears this all the time, but – James from Silent Hill 2?

We see him for barely a full second, between images of sticky monsters with 100 human hands and the game's Traveler protagonist encountering a doppelgänger smeared with dried blood. But I think I could notice that head of weak blond hair in even the most crowded room of affronts to God.

Not-James' facial expression seems more symptomatic of a subdural hematoma than usual, I admit. The whites of his eyes perfectly match the color of ketchup. He's a little more sweaty, dirty, and tearful than he was the last time I saw him in Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake last year, but isn't it his right to change as a person just a bit after getting gargled by his inner demons? I think so.

Cronos: The New Dawn | A New Breed Of Horror - YouTube Watch On

A press release about Cronos tells us "the game is built around a powerful, original narrative that unfolds in New Dawn – an abstract reinterpretation of the real Nowa Huta district in Kraków, Poland."

In my Cronos: The New Dawn preview, I especially appreciated "Cronos' interpretation of the real Nowa Huta district in Krakow – though they may be splintered, or topped with whipped cream piles of ash."

I hate to say it, but I didn't see James Sunderland there. Realistically, he doesn't seem like someone who keeps up with his passport renewal. But Cronos' weary blond character, whoever he is, seems like a small tribute to how Silent Hill has shaped Bloober as a studio, and that's enough to get me excited.

