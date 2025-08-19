New Bloober game trailer at Gamescom seems to include a secret Silent Hill 2 cameo, unless I'm as confused as James Sunderland
Meet me in our special place: Kraków
Bloober's gooey upcoming survival horror game Cronos: The New Dawn got a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 that shows off some of its infected enemies, lonely kitty cats, and – I'm sure this guy hears this all the time, but – James from Silent Hill 2?
We see him for barely a full second, between images of sticky monsters with 100 human hands and the game's Traveler protagonist encountering a doppelgänger smeared with dried blood. But I think I could notice that head of weak blond hair in even the most crowded room of affronts to God.
Not-James' facial expression seems more symptomatic of a subdural hematoma than usual, I admit. The whites of his eyes perfectly match the color of ketchup. He's a little more sweaty, dirty, and tearful than he was the last time I saw him in Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake last year, but isn't it his right to change as a person just a bit after getting gargled by his inner demons? I think so.
A press release about Cronos tells us "the game is built around a powerful, original narrative that unfolds in New Dawn – an abstract reinterpretation of the real Nowa Huta district in Kraków, Poland."
In my Cronos: The New Dawn preview, I especially appreciated "Cronos' interpretation of the real Nowa Huta district in Krakow – though they may be splintered, or topped with whipped cream piles of ash."
I hate to say it, but I didn't see James Sunderland there. Realistically, he doesn't seem like someone who keeps up with his passport renewal. But Cronos' weary blond character, whoever he is, seems like a small tribute to how Silent Hill has shaped Bloober as a studio, and that's enough to get me excited.
Get to know the Gamescom 2025 schedule, including all of the dates, times, and what to expect.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.