The best-worst Soulslike of 2023 is getting a sequel: Lords of the Fallen 2 announced for 2026, and it sure looks like an Epic exclusive on PC

Bearing out reports from 2024, developer CI Games announced Lords of the Fallen 2 at today's Gamescom Opening Night live show. The Soulslike sequel is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2026, and it looks like it will be an Epic Games exclusive on PC, with no known plans for a Steam release.

Epic Games is the only PC launcher listed on the Lords of the Fallen 2 website, and while there's no Steam page live yet, there was clearly an Epic page ready to go. I suppose there's potential for a timed exclusivity deal a la Hades, but prior reports indicated the sequel could be an Epic Games Store exclusive for life.

Lords of the Fallen II - Official Announcement Trailer | Wishlist now on PC, PS5, Xbox X|S - YouTube Watch On

Lords of the Fallen 2 is billed as more of the same, but better, folding in the many growing pains and upgrades made through the previous game's many post-launch updates. Set 100 years after the previous game, it's very much another dark fantasy Soulslike action RPG where you blast and bludgeon your way through medieval horrors while occasionally dipping into the deathly Umbral realm to solve environmental or combat puzzles.

2023's Lords of the Fallen reboot was a janky game that I had a lot of fun with, and those blue million updates actually did a pretty decent job of fine-tuning it, so I'm honestly up for a sequel. I'm less up for wrangling the Epic Games launcher, but oh well. Here's my wishlist: co-op that actually works!

Lords of the Fallen co-op didn't let you make meaningful, uninterrupted progress at launch, and even after CI Games added a dedicated shared progression mode, a buddy and I couldn't get the darn thing to work since the servers are apparently hosted on Pluto. There's a co-op tag on Lords of the Fallen 2's Epic page, and its lead art prominently features two crusaders crusadin' together, so I'm hoping co-op gets proper treatment out of the box this time. Third time's the charm?

