Black Myth: Wukong dev announces new action RPG Black Myth: Zhong Kui, admits it's "little more than an empty folder at this stage" and it has "absolutely no idea" when it's coming out, then teases more Wukong to come

Black Myth: Wukong studio Game Science is working on a new game that cements Black Myth as a series. Its next project, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, is another action RPG inspired by Chinese mythology and folklore.

Announced at today's Gamescom Opening Night Live show, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, per presenter Geoff Keighley, stars the titular Taoist god. The reveal trailer was a short, gameplay-free graphical showcase on account of no in-game footage existing at this time, leaving Keighley as our best source of information at the reveal.

Game Science has "kicked off development of the second title in the Black Myth series, this time starring Zhong Kui, the ghost-catching god who wanders between Hell and Earth," Keighley said at the end of the show. "This will once again be a single-player ARPG rooted in ancient Chinese myth and folklore. And don't worry, to those who love the Black Myth series, the westward journey won't end here either."

Game Science's New Title | Black Myth: Zhong Kui - Teaser Trailer (Chinese Dub) - YouTube Watch On

The official Black Myth: Wukong YouTube channel, soon to be renamed just Black Myth, adds more info in the reveal trailer's video description. It reads:

"No ghosts walked the earth till born of human heart;

Onstage and off, immortals fall to fiends—their perfected art.

Indoors and out, the judge is bound by the same household ties;

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The sun is veiled, the moon unmoved—who decrees who lives and who dies?

I turn from worldly tangles and their codes, from glories smeared with sleight.

I raise my sword—I raise it to fight;

With it, I shall judge wrong and right!"

A dedicated Zhong Kui website is also live now. A Q&A section confirms that Zhong Kui is coming to PC and "all mainstream console platforms."

Game Science openly says this game is still very early in development, calling Black Myth: Zhong Kui "little more than an empty folder at this stage," so "there's hardly any game footage we could share." It adds that "we're still exploring and experimenting with the concrete differences between Wukong and Zhong Kui."

The studio says it announced the game now because it's an August 20 tradition. As for the Zhong Kui release date, "even [Wukong director] Yocar himself has absolutely no idea" when it's coming out.

"Why not make a Black Myth: Wukong sequel first?" the studio ponders. Game Science says, "We are confident that, in this new project, we can make refreshing changes, create new things, while taking a hard look at our past flaws and regrets."

Clarifying Keighley's teaser, the studio reiterates that, "to all friends who love Black Myth: Wukong: the westward journey won't end here," seemingly teasing an eventual Wukong sequel or DLC.

The best-worst Soulslike of 2023 is getting a sequel: Lords of the Fallen 2 announced for 2026, and it sure looks like an Epic exclusive on PC