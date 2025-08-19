You know and hated Bubsy 3D, now get ready for Bubsy 4D from Atari: a bit of '90s "platforming purrfection" that might signal the End Times

Atari and indie studio Fabraz revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 that the ontologically evil bobcat Bubsy has crawled out of his shallow grave to inflict us with Bubsy 4D.

The – according to a press release – piece of "platforming purrfection" for all major platforms, including Switch 2, follows 1996 PlayStation game Bubsy 3D in rendering its typically 2D mascot in multiple dimensions. Though, the studios involved with Bubsy 4D have not explicitly shared what its fourth dimension is. I pray it is simply the stench of death, which fades, and not Bubsy's lingering, cold touch.

"The Woolies – an aggressive, fabric-stealing alien race from the planet Rayon – are back at it again," the press release says, referring to the franchise's enemies that look like they came out of someone's nose. In 4D, they're "going straight for the source: stealing Earth's sheep and empowering them with Woolie technology.

"Things quickly spiral when the sheep revolt, creating a new breed of enemies, the BaaBots, to overthrow their captors and return with a new army to claim back The Golden Fleeces." Bubsy must fly through space and retrieve these fleeces like a Grecian hero, except he's a guy with a middling franchise named Bubsy.

Developer Fabraz, which previously released quirky indie platformers like Slime-san – where you play as a ball of goo escaping a worm's digestive system – and cult hit Demon Turf, seems to understand Bubsy's complicated background.

"It's been a wild ride to work on a sequel to Bubsy 3D, considering its infamous legacy," founder Fabian Rastorfer says. "It was really important for us to take this challenge seriously by both identifying what's made the bobcat stick around for so long, while also reinventing parts of the series to work better." As long as he can't phase through the screen, I'll be OK.

He can't phase through the screen, right?

