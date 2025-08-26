Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P says "it could be" that new content for the MMO "goes down," as Square Enix hopes "many more players" would then be able to enjoy the content it does implement

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida has outlined what Square Enix has in store for the MMO in the future – and it might be less (but hopefully better) content overall.

Speaking to PCGamesN, Yoshi-P explains some of what's to come to Final Fantasy 14. The director speaks on Patch 7.4 and Patch 7.5, as well as possible tweaks to Pilgrim's Traverse – the deep dungeon dropping alongside Patch 7.35. He also admits, however, that Square Enix might begin to release less content overall that isn't relevant to players' tastes and instead opt to focus on launching more enjoyable features.

"This is the general direction that we've set for Final Fantasy 14 moving forward," says the lead. "And because of this new direction, it could be that the overall [amount] of content that we implement in the game goes down. But in doing so, we hope that many more players will be able to enjoy the content that we implement."



The context surrounding his admission is important to note – it comes after Yoshi-P discusses adding "variable" difficulty options to better suit all fans, specifically in regard to deep dungeons like Pilgrim's Traverse and elsewhere. Yoshi-P states that developers "are working on providing several difficulties of that content for players to enjoy," which isn't all that shocking considering past Dawntrail difficulty concerns and ongoing worries about the expansion's lack of content (patches released afterward included).

Unsurprisingly, the prospect of less content in already trying times (in other words, a post-Dawntrail world) has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. When it feels like lackluster features and lulls in things to do are so prominent, the possibility of even fewer additions to look forward to has players afraid.



A recent Reddit thread covering the interview highlights such reactions. "I'm starting to think there's a conspiracy to sunset 14," comments one player. "Yoshi-P just wants to retire, man." Another asks, "Did the content get better after the last time they did that?"

Not everyone is all doom and gloom, though – after all, the quote shouldn't be taken at face value.

That would be to allow for, as one player puts it, "more content at your preferred difficulty, less content that is too easy/hard to interest you." Responses see other hopeful fans. "Less content, but more playable and replayable could be a win depending on how it's actually done," writes someone. "We'll have to see."

Thankfully, there's probably not too long left to wait until another Final Fantasy 14 patch is released. Following the same schedule Square Enix has adhered to over the years, it's likely we'll see Patch 7.35 sometime in October, as Patch 7.3 launched earlier this month.



