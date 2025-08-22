Final Fantasy 14's premier mod for fashionistas and roleplayers "winding down" following a "legal enquiry," and the MMO's community is in shambles: "So many night club owners just dropped to their knees"

One of Final Fantasy 14's most popular third-party tools – a plug-in that allows players to see each other's mods freely – is shutting down following a "legal enquiry."

It's the end of an era, y'all. No longer can we roleplay in our wildest modded outfits and feel overjoyed knowing that our fellow Warriors of Light see our flashy low-cut tops and neons. Mare Synchronos, the so-called "third-party tool," as Square Enix so lovingly dubs add-ons and mods, has been taken down following what its creator says was a "legal inquiry." Fans are flagging the situation on platforms like Reddit, and they're understandably upset.

One thread sees its poster share the Mare Synchronos creator's Discord message regarding the takedown, and thousands of disappointed responses. "So many nightclub owners just dropped to their knees," writes a fan, amusingly – although they're not wrong. Another states the mod mastermind's announcement that they must start "winding it down" following legal inquiries, "seems like it was out of nowhere."

Another online post sees similar reactions from the community, with a commenter assuming, "Square Enix messing with their freaky fanbase is a bold strategy, let's see if it pays off." It's important to note, though, that those who ERP (erotic roleplay, for those fortunate enough not to yet know what that acronym stands for), are definitely not the only people who employ the use of Mare Synchronos. Even if replies share jokes that this is a "gooner genocide."

When you use mods to style your character, whether for hair or for clothes, it's nice to have your fashion on display – and Mare Synchronos allowed for just that. With over 20,000 users, it's safe to say fans like the add-on for a variety of reasons… and it's unsurprising that players are unhappy with its sudden takedown. They're not only taking to forums to highlight their dissatisfaction with Square Enix's potential actions, however.

The official Steam page for Final Fantasy 14 currently sees the MMO sitting with "Mixed" reviews – and yes, the recent influx of negative feedback is due in part to the removal of Mare Synchronos. "RIP Moon [Mare Synchronos], canceled my sub I've been paying for," reads one such review. "Without Moon, it's not worth it for me personally." Another fan simply writes that their negative review is due to "banned mods."

There's no telling what the future holds for Mare Synchronos and other beloved third-party Final Fantasy 14 tools, plug-ins, add-ons, mods, or whatever you'd like to call them, but for now, it seems that our games will look a little more dull (albeit more SFW) and our Warriors of Light a little less frilly. Here's hoping fashionistas, gpose enthusiasts, nightclub owners, roleplayers, and modders alike prevail.



