After 14 years, RuneScape's awful microtransaction shop is going away next week because Jagex wants the MMO to be "a safe haven, a storm-weathering bet against the falling trust in the world"
"We're openly against generative AI. We're openly against microtransactions"
War, economic uncertainty, collapsing guardrails of democracy, these are things that keep a lot of people up at night these days. But Jon Bellamy, CEO of RuneScape studio Jagex, knows of one very familiar virtual space you can return to when it's a little too scary out in the real world.
Bellamy is doing his small part in getting us through all of the madness of today by following through with Jagex's earlier stated commitment to deleting RuneScape's long-festering microtransaction shop, Treasure Hunter. Late last year, Jagex opened the decision up to the public, pledging to get rid of the controversial cash shop if 100,000 players voted in favor of doing that, and wouldn't you know it, more than 120,000 microtransaction-averse players sent their message loud and clear: do it, Jagex, and that's exactly what the studio is doing next week on January 19.