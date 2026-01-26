After Chris Pratt promised more characters were on the way, The Super Mario Galaxy movie delivers with an incredible game deep-cut

Aside from giving us the long-awaited first look at Yoshi, the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer includes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of an incredibly deep-cut character who we never expected to see.

Around the 1 minute 35 seconds mark, we see Super Mario baddie Birdo shooting eggs at Princess Peach, who effortlessly dodges them with her pink umbrella. But who is standing behind the Princess? Only the boss from The Super Mario Bros. 2 video game, Mouser. Watch the trailer below and see if you can spot him.

Even if you have played the best Super Mario games, you may still be wondering who Mouser is. First introduced in the 1987 game Super Mario Bros. 2 (in the west, a reskin of Doki Doki Panic), Mouser is a villain who uses his bad dream bombs to destroy good dreams. He is usually seen wearing his punk boots and gloves with his signature pair of black sunglasses, just like in the trailer.

It is not clear what role he will play in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as we have only seen him so far in the casino alongside various other bosses and enemies. But the way he stands behind Peach makes us wonder if the big bad will end up switching sides. Nevertheless, the upcoming video game movie won't be the first time that Mouser has appeared on screen, as the villain was a series regular in the animated Super Mario Bros. Super Show.

We did know that more characters were on the way, as ahead of his new movie Mercy hitting the big screen, Mario star Chris Pratt told GamesRadar+, "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible ones," adding, "there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

Directed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay written by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues Mario and Luigi's on-screen adventure, where they face new villains and meet new friends. The movie welcomes back Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and adds Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases on April 1.