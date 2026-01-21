After Rosalina and Bowser Jr.'s appearances in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, Chris Pratt hints at "a couple more" character surprises: "People should be excited"

News
By published

Exclusive: Mario star Chris Pratt teases more surprise appearances from Nintendo characters in the upcoming movie

Super Mario Galaxy movie
(Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo)

We already know that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is introducing some fan-favorite Nintendo characters to the big screen thanks to the sequel's trailer, but Mario voice actor Chris Pratt has hinted that we can expect to see even more still-under-wraps familiar faces in the movie.

"Oh, yes, there are," Pratt tells GamesRadar+ when we ask if there are any new characters he's looking forward to seeing in the finished film. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.