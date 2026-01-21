After Rosalina and Bowser Jr.'s appearances in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, Chris Pratt hints at "a couple more" character surprises: "People should be excited"

We already know that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is introducing some fan-favorite Nintendo characters to the big screen thanks to the sequel's trailer, but Mario voice actor Chris Pratt has hinted that we can expect to see even more still-under-wraps familiar faces in the movie.

"Oh, yes, there are," Pratt tells GamesRadar+ when we ask if there are any new characters he's looking forward to seeing in the finished film. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

The first Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, released in November 2025, revealed that Brie Larson would be voicing cosmic protector Princess Rosalina, with Benny Safdie taking on the role of Fire Kingdom heir Bowser Jr.

They join a cast that includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, but as for which mysterious figures that are still set to join this list, that remains to be seen.

Our chat with Pratt was primarily concerned with his new movie, though: the AI action thriller Mercy, in which he plays a detective accused of murdering his wife with only 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson) before he's executed.

Mercy hits theaters on January 23, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie following on April 3. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2026.