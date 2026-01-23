The Super Mario Galaxy Movie teases fire Mario and Luigi as Nintendo announces an "exclusive look" coming this Sunday

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is getting a new "exclusive look" this Sunday, with Nintendo teasing the introduction of Fire Mario and Luigi in the upcoming film. We even got a first image, included in the Twitter post below.

Fans of the iconic video games are getting very excited about this announcement, but for those who are not familiar with it, Fire Mario and Luigi are the forms the characters gain when using a Fire Flower, which allows them to throw fireballs. It's about to get hot!

In a message posted today, the game company told fans to tune into their live event on Sunday (January 25) to get some new images on the movie. "Join us on Sunday, Jan 25, at 6am PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring an exclusive look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation," Nintendo wrote.

Join us on Sunday, Jan 25, at 6am PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring an exclusive look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.Watch here: https://t.co/gTC114mMLz pic.twitter.com/4DOoFU1fFJJanuary 23, 2026

The first Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer was released in November 2025, revealing a few new characters for the upcoming sequel – that included first looks at Brie Larson's cosmic protector Princess Rosalina, and Benny Safdie's Fire Kingdom heir Bowser Jr.

The film might be keeping some surprises yet to be revealed, though, according to Mario voice actor Chris Pratt. The star hinted at more revelations to come in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see," he said.

Pratt is joined in the cast by Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser. Maybe this Sunday we'll get to know a little bit more about the surprises that the film is still hiding.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is hitting theaters on April 3.