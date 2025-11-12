Mario heads to the stars in first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but we wish we could unsee Sexy Bowser

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has landed and, as expected, it promises an interstellar adventure for the moustachioed plumber and his assembled crew of Mushroom Kingdom allies.

The trailer kicks off with Bowser being confined to a miniature version of his castle. While he's dealing with some deep-rooted anger issues, he's also found the time to paint a rather revealing painting of himself and Princess Peach together. As you can imagine, Mario doesn't take too kindly to that.

On the more cosmic end of the scale, a flurry of meteors passes over the Mushroom Kingdom, which leads to an adventure among the stars. Along the way, Mario and Luigi head to Super Mario Odyssey's Sand Kingdom, while newcomer Rosalina is being chased down by villain Bowser Jr. in his Super Mario Galaxy contraption, Megaleg.

As for new castings, Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson joins the Marvel universe as 'cosmic protector' Rosalina. Benny Safdie, meanwhile, is voicing Bowser Jr.

Previously, a pair of Super Mario Galaxy Movie leaks revealed what to expect from the out-of-this-world sequel. They included an Old Spice collaboration unveiling Yoshi's movie design ahead of time, with a pack of Pillsbury cookies tipping off fans to the inclusion of both the Comet Observatory and series villain, Bowser Jr.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has recently given an update on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, telling fans that the sequel to the billion-dollar 2023 hit has entered the "final stages" of production.

"We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun," Miyamoto teased in an interview with Japanese magazine Casa Brutus (H/T VGC). "I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am."

Away from Mario, Nintendo is also working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie with Sony, which has since been slightly delayed until May 7, 2027.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 3, 2026.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming video movies. Then pick up your controller and dive into our list of best Switch 2 games.